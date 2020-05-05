In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 41

India extends its lockdown for two more weeks, the country has been divided into zones based on the intensity of virus spread. Lockdown 3.0 will now continue till May 17 with reasonable relaxations for safer zones. The govt also allowed special trains to take some migrants home, while others make desperate attempts to make their way home on foot, cycles and inter-state vehicles. More companies globally announce layoffs and furloughs, and citizens wonder when everyday activity, as they know it, will resume. Streets see some vehicles, the needy continue to scrounge for essentials. Here's how the country fared the lockdown, in pictures.
Police personnel stand guard outside a wine shop after authorities permitted sale of liquor with certain restrictions in Delhi (PTI Photo)
General Officer Commanding (GOC) Inder Mohan Lamba honours 'corona warriors', during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Prayagraj (PTI Photo)
People carry various items after purchasing from a market, duirng the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)
A man waits for means of transportation at a bus stop as a woman walks past him after authorities eased restrictions (PTI Photo)
Vehicles ply on a road after authorities eased restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers and pilgrims, who were stranded in the western state of Rajasthan (Reuters Photo)
Stranded migrant workers sit in a waiting hall before registering with police officials for a movement pass to be able to return to their hometowns (AFP Photo)