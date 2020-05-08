In Pictures: India under Lockdown, Day 45

While India extends its lockdown till May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
- Friday 8 May 2020
- updated: 3:35 pm IST
A man walks past wall mural on coronavirus awareness in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Migrant labourers queue to get a medical examination at a hospital in Srinagar. (AFP Photo)
Migrant labourers queue to get a medical examination at a hospital during a government-imposed nationwidelockdownas a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AFP Photo)
People line up to buy alcohol from a liquor shop, during the third phase of COVID-19lockdown, on the outskirts of Chennai. (PTI Photo)
Police vehicles convoy patrol a street during a nationwidelockdownto slow the spreading coronavirus disease, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers, arriving from various parts of country, walk to their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19lockdownin Patna, Friday, May 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Medics screen migrant people on their arrival at Hatia Railway Station by a special train from Tamil Nadu. (PTI Photo)
