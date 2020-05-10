In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 47

While India extends its lockdown till May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants violate social distancing norms as they gather outside a registration camp to travel back to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
People violate social distancing norms at a market, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A woman, wearing face-mask amid concerns over COVID-19, sells hand-fans made up of palm leaves at roadside, in Agartala, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Hand fans are in demand during the summer season. (PTI Photo)
A farmer burns stubble as he clears a field for plantation, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jabalpur, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A police officer on duty shares cake with his mother, which was brought by her to mark International Mother's Day, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A view of a damaged police check post due to a dust storm during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Vehicles ply amid rain during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A view of automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), developed by DRDO to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers and currency notes, in Hyderabad, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers stage a protest against DLF over non-payment of their salaries, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Frontline workers or 'Corona Warriors' participate in a felicitation programme origanized to pay tribute to people fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on May 10, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Vehicles ply on a road amid a dust storm during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A migrant woman gestures 'namaste' as she leaves in a bus for her home, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
People ride on a camel cart during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A family member wearing protective suit performs last rites of his father, who died of COVID-19, at Nigam Bodh Ghat, amid ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A policeman provides drinking water to a migrant before leaving towards Bihar in a train, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Ajmer, Sunday, March 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)