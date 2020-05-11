In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 48

While India extends its lockdown till May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Security personnel stop commuters from entering a Red Zone area, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jammu, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Indian nationals stranded in UK exit on their arrival at the airport, as part of an evacuation op under 'Vandebharat Mission' due to coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Stranded migrant workers offer prayers before to start their bus journey back to their hometown in West Bengal state during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Secunderabad. Credit: AFP
Migrants arriving from Tamil Nadu pay their respects to the home-soil as they queue up to board buses to reach their homes, during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Firefighters sanitise a bus used to transport migrants from various places to a railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Health department officials in protective suits check temperatures of migrants before allowing them to board a special train for Sultanpur to reach homes, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Jalandhar, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A medic and a CRPF personnel wait at the exit gate of the airport as stranded Indian nationals from UK arrive, as part of an evacuation op under 'Vandebharat Mission' due to coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A migrant family from Madhya Pradesh walks along a road to reach home, amid COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai, late Sunday night, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A woman shows her ID and cash withdrawn from her Jan Dhan account, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrants walk along the Delhi-Agra national highway to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)