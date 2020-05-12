In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 49

As India inches towards a probable Lockdown 4.0 with Lockdown 3.0 ending on May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Indian Railways is also gearing up to gradually resume its passenger trains starting today. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Tuesday 12 May 2020
4:02 pm IST
Nurses arrive at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. May 12th is observed as International Nurses Day. Credit: PTI Photo
Migrant workers gather outside Dharavi slums to board a bus to take them to railway terminus for boarding a special train back home during a nationwide lockdown in Mumbai on May 12, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants from Mumbai travel on a truck to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Rewa district, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Employees at Maruti Suzuki India's Manesar plant, which resumed operations after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, near Gurugram in Haryana, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Army jawans wait outside the Danapur Railway Station for their departure by a special train, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Patna, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
People wait to enter New Delhi Railway Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
A stranded man without carrying a train ticket sits in front of a police barricade outside the railway station in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants from Bengaluru walk in a queue after reaching Danapur railway station via a special train arranged for them, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Patna, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A worker cleans Howrah station before the arrival of 'Shramik Special' train transporting migrants from various parts of the country, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles seized by the Telangana state police of those who violated the lockdown rules are seen parked at the premises of a police station during a nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad on May 12. Credit: AFP Photo