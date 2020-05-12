In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 49

As India inches towards a probable Lockdown 4.0 with Lockdown 3.0 ending on May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Indian Railways is also gearing up to gradually resume its passenger trains starting today. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.