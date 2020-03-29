In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 5

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. As more cases come in, a surge of migrant workers across the country rush to reach home. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
Ghaziabad: Migrant workers are seen inside a crowded bus as they return to their villages. (Reuters)
Srinagar: A man wearing a facemask walks along a deserted street. (Credit: AFP)
Ghaziabad: A policewoman stands guard at Kaushambi as migrants wait to board a bus to their respective villages. (PTI)
New Delhi: Migrant workers along with their family members take rest after they set forth to their villages on foot. (PTI)
Howrah Bridge wears a deserted look during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
New Delhi: Migrant workers along with their family members walk to their villages. (PTI)
Volunteers of a local Non-Governmental Organisation wearing protective gear ride bikes as they distribute food to homeless people during in Mumbai. (AFP)