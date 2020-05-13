In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 50

As India inches towards a probable Lockdown 4.0 with Lockdown 3.0 ending on May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Indian Railways is also gearing up to gradually resume its passenger trains from May 12. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
- Wednesday 13 May 2020
- updated: 4:16 pm IST
A railway personnel sprays disinfectant to the hands of a passenger arriving to board a train at New Jalpaiguri railway station on the outskirts of Siliguri on May 13, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
A medical personnel checks the temperature of passengers prior to board a special train service from Secunderabad to New Delhi, outside the railway station at Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad on May 13, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Workers wearing face shields work at an assembly line of mobile phones, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease(COVID-19) in Noida. Credit: Reuters Photo
A worker wearing face shield walks through an air shower at Lava International Limited's manufacturing plant, after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown in Noida. Credit: Reuters Photo
Stranded people board a train to their native places in Rajasthan, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Hubballi, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Stranded Buddhist monks stand in a queue to board a special flight for Bangkok at Gaya airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Gaya, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A girl with an artificial leg walks with her family of migrant workers towards their respective hometown states during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Faridabad on May 13, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (2R) with Loktantrik Janta Party leader Shared Yadav (4L), CPI general secretary D Raja (R) and others, during eight parties protest against the suspension of Labour Laws in several states at AKJ Bhavan, during the ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
A migrant worker carries his son as he walks along a railway track to return to his home state of eastern Bihar, during an extended nationwide lockdown, in Ghaziabad, in the outskirts of New Delhi. Credit:
An artist gives finishing touches to a sculpture resembling coronavirus during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Agartala, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)