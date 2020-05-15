In Pictures: India Under Lockdown Day 51

As India inches towards a probable Lockdown 4.0 with Lockdown 3.0 ending on May 17, many of the safe regions have witnessed some relaxations in the restrictions. In addition to buses and trains being provided for stranded migrants and students across the country, sale of alcohol has also been allowed in certain regions. Indian Railways is also gearing up to gradually resume its passenger trains from May 12. Here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Railway employees provide water to migrants travelling in trains during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrants without maintaining social distancing wait at Nancy colony bus depot, to board buses to LTT railway station, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrants board a truck to reach their destinations during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A woman from northeast India, arrives at Palace Ground for registration to board a special train from Malur Station to Guwahati, Assam to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A cyclist rides amid a dust-storm on Rajpath, during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
herder guides his flock of sheep along a road, during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dark clouds gather in the sky over a field, in Muzaffarnagar, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Dark clouds gather in the sky over Harmandir Sahib, also known as Golden Temple, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Flamingoes are seen in huge numbers behind NRI colony in Talawe wetland, Nerul, during nationwide lockdown as preventive measure due to the coronavirus pandemic, at Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (PTI Photo)