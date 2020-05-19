In Pictures: India Under Lockdown Day 56

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowly coming back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Passengers clean their hands with sanitiser inside a bus as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) resumed bus services after the government eased a nationwide lockdown (AFP Photo)
Migrants of Chhatisgarh stand in a queue to board a special train (PTI Photo)
Bride and groom wearing face masks ride a bike after they get married, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (PTI Photo)
A cyclone barrelled towards their coasts, with officials racing to ready extra shelters amid fears of coronavirus contagion in cramped refuges.(AFP Photo)
A worker repairs the wheel of a bicycle at his shop in a market after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 (AFP Photo)