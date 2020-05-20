In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 57

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants from Lucknow wait to board 'Shramik Special' train to reach their native places at Panvel Railway Station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Navi Mumbai, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrants board a truck to travel to Murshidabad on NH-12, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, at Santipur in Nadia district, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrants wait to get medically screened before boarding a train to Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers sit at a pavement on a hot day at Ghazipur, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A security guard rests sitting in front of closed shops during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on May 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Diamond workers start their work at the manufacturing unit of Dharmanandan Diamonds after announcement of some relaxations during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Surat, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Corporation workers clean a bus stand before the resumption of regular bus services, following ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, in Kozhikode, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A barber, wearing a face-shield amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak, attends a customer at his shop, in Beawar, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A migrant rests under a flyover near Ghazipur after being stopped by the police, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo