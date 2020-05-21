In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 58

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants walk along the Chennai-Kolkatahighway toreach to their native places in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand,during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwidelockdown, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)
Migrants wait at a roadside after police stopped them at the Ghazipur border, during ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)
Traffic jams on the Delhi-Meerut expressway at Ghazipur border during ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in Ghaziabad. (PTI Photo)
Residents watch the demonstration of a coronavirus-themed robot that sprays disinfectant in a residential area, during ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
Railway official provides water to passengers travelling by train to their native places, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19lockdown, at a railway station, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
Morning walkers exercise at an open gymnasium in a park, during the ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Migrants sleep near a flyover at Ghazipur after being stopped by the police during their journey, amid the ongoing COVID-19lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers wait in a queue while being lodged at a camp by the Uttar Pradesh government, during ongoing COVID-19lockdown, at Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. (PTI Photo)