In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 60

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
People standing in painted circles wait for their turn to buy tickets from counters at Bikaner railway station after the railways opened its reservation counters for booking (PTI Photo)
An APSRTC worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown (PTI Photo)
: Migrants from Uttar Pradesh leave from Suncity due to no train facility to their native places following only one train was going to Odisha (PTI Photo)
Migrants being screened as they enter a railway station with their bicycles, to travel to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)
Dummies with face masks seen in front of Bikaner railway station to spread awareness, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown (PTI Photo)
Workers prepare awareness posters for passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after the government eased restrictions as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 (AFP Photo)