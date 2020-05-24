In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 61

With the ushering in of Lockdown 4.0 for the next two weeks, a number of restrictions across the states are being eased in a phased manner. States are set to release their own set of guidelines for the extended lockdown. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
Migrants wait to board buses to a railway station as they travel to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Surat. (PTI Photo)
Stranded people wait at the Palace ground before their journey by a special train to reach their native places, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Migrant workers and families walk below a billboard depictingIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and US President Donald Trump as they wait for transportation going to the railway station to return by train to their hometowns after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. (AFP Photo)
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march to enforce law and order during the lockdown imposed in wake of thecoronaviruspandemic, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Public seats are gathered at the lounge of Kolkata Airport as part of a cleaning operation for the airport's reopening after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19coronavirus, on the outskirts of Kolkata on May 24, 2020. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)
A dog being treated by a doctor at Government Veterinary Hospital which provides free treatment to pets amid nationwide lockdown in the wake ofcoronaviruspandemic, in Coimbatore, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
An employee wearing a face shield waits for customers in front of a clothing store in a market after the government eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19coronavirusin New Delhi on May 24, 2020. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Bihar, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of thecoronavirusdisease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad,India. (Reuters photo)