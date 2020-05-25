In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 62

A number of restrictions across states have been eased in a phased manner under Lockdown 4.0, with resumption of flights and rail services being announced. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
People sit on the railway tracks outside thier shanties at Bandra during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI
Passengers stand in a queue as they arrive at Chennai airport for domestic travel, after flights resumed during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Chennai. PTI
A Muslim family rides a motor-bike on Eid-al-Fitr festival amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhopal. PTI
A policeman wields baton at migrants, not adhering to social distancing norms, gathered to board a bus departing towards Danapur railway station, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna. PTI
Malaysian shipping employees wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. Reuters
A BMC worker cleans a drain at Dharavi ahead of the Monsoons, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. PTI
A Muslim boy clicks selfie after offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at historical Khairudeen Jama Masjid during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar
A Muslim family rides a scooter near historic Charminar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Hyderabad. PTI
A rickshaw driver looks for passengers along a street during a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. AFP
Aircraft are seen parked at the Indira Gandhi International airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. AFP
Delhi Police personnel patrol near Jama Masjid on Eid al-Fitr festival, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Old Delhi. PTI
Passengers wait at T-3 airport ahead of their domestic travel, after flights resumed, in New Delhi. PTI