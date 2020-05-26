In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 63

A number of restrictions across states have been eased in a phased manner under Lockdown 4.0, with flights resuming and rail services set to run more trains soon. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
- Tuesday 26 May 2020
- updated: 3:09 pm IST
Migrant workers and their families stand in queues to get themselves registered for trains to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Reuters
A railway employee refills water bottles of migrants sitting in a train to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur. PTI
A man stands near a bridge damaged due to incessant rainfall, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Dhamdhama in Nalbari district. PTI
Migrants from Surat, not adhering to social distancing norms, arrive at Danapur railway station to board a train to their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI
Security personnel check IDs of health workers as they arrive for sanitization at Rail Bhavan, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI
A student wearing a face mask attends VHSE examination at a school, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kozhikode. PTI
Passengers arrive from New Delhi at Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport following the resumption of domestic flights, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna. PTI
Police personnel stop commuters to cross Delhi-UP border after it was sealed by the authorities due to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI
Migrants stand in a queue to enter Lalgarh Junction and board a special train to their native place Motihari (Bihar), during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Bikaner. PTI