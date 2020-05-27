In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 64

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the country, registering an increase of 170 deaths and 6,387 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 83,004, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.
- Wednesday 27 May 2020
- updated: 3:06 pm IST
Migrant workers and their families wait to get on a bus to reach a railway station to board a train to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo)
Elderly passengers being escorted by staff members as they arrive at T3 of IGI airport for domestic travel after the resumption of flight services, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Sales woman wearing a face shield and a mask arranges gold bangles at a jewelry showroom as few stores opened after few restrictions were lifted, during an extended lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kolkata. (Reuters Photo)
People respect social distancing guidelines as they wait to enter Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Sports activities have started at some of the SAI stadiums in the 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Migrants walk to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to catch a special train to reach their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Porters load goods on a bus leaving for Siliguri, during 4th phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Congress party workers pay floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
Migrants with their belongings wait outside CSMT to board a special train to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
A catholic couple wearing face masks leaves with their family members after performing rituals to get married, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chikamagalur. (PTI Photo)