In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 64

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,337 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,51,767 in the country, registering an increase of 170 deaths and 6,387 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 83,004, while 64,425 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. As life seems to be slowing chugging back to normalcy in India amid the scare of coronavirus pandemic, here's how the nation looks during the lockdown, in pictures.