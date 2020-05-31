In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 68

The Centre announced that the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones across India will extended till June 30, while non-containment zones will get more relaxations. It also announced a three-phased COVID-19 "unlock" plan with reopening of religious places, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 while keeping containment zones in strict lockdown measures. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
A migrant woman prepares food for her family along a road, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar. PTI
Volunteers feed animals, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahati. PTI
Migrants wait outside Nampally Railway station to board a special train to reach the native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Hyderabad. PTI
In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance driver Alam Shaikh from HelpNow gets into his vehicle at a parking station, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Mumbai. AFP
Flamingos fly in the backdrop of the city skyline during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai. PTI
A woman worker cleans seats inside a train coach at Rajendranagar Coaching Complex, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Patna. PTI
A view of deserted Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. PTI
Buses parked at a local bus stand for sanitization ahead of the start of the bus services by the Himachal government, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Shimla. PTI