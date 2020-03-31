In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 7

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. As more cases come in, a surge of migrant workers across the country rush to reach home. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
A Kashmiri man paddles his boat at Dal lake during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Srinagar on March 31, 2020. (AFP Photo)
Firefighters spray disinfectant over a residential area from a sky lift crane during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. (AFP Photo)
A policeman wears a facemask with a message from a popular Bollywood movie 'Gully Boy' saying in Hindi 'Our Time will come' at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown against coronavirus spread, in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)
Pavement dwellers, standing at marked distance, wait to collect foods from CRPF personnel during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Stray dogs gather outside the deserted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (AFP Photo)
Policemen wear coronavirus-themed helmets at a checkpoint during a nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Adjutant stork and cows are seen at a garbage dump that has been made out of bound for rag pickers by district administration during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)
Stranded migrant workers sleep under a flyover next to the railway tracks near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
People wearing masks leave for hospital in a bus from Nizamuddin area, after several people showed symptoms of coronavirus following taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (REUTERS Photo)
A woman, carrying a child, walks back after collecting food from volunteers near the AIIMS, during the nationwide complete lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)