In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 70

The Centre announced that the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones across India will extended till June 30, while non-containment zones will get more relaxations. It also announced a three-phased COVID-19 "unlock" plan with reopening of religious places, hotels and shopping malls from June 8 while keeping containment zones in strict lockdown measures. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
- Tuesday 2 Jun 2020
- updated: 1:45 pm IST
Purushottam Gupta (43), an auto-driver, along with his family plant saplings along a road ahead of World Environment Day (PTI Photo)
Migrants from Goa undergo thermal screening after arriving by a special train at Danapur railway station (PTI Photo)
Medics conduct a health check-up of traders and buyers for the detection of COVID-19 cases before entering APMC Masala Market (PTI Photo)
Passengers move forward in a queue marked with circles to maintain social distancing outside Secunderabad Railway Station before boarding a train to return to their homes (AFP Photo)
A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (AFP Photo)