In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 71

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2 lakh-mark and the death toll has surpassed 6,000. India has climbed to the seventh position on the global world tally. Meanwhile, Indian Railways said that 256 Shramik Special trains for migrants have been canceled by state govts since May 1, and named states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat as the main defaulters. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.