In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 71

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed the 2 lakh-mark and the death toll has surpassed 6,000. India has climbed to the seventh position on the global world tally. Meanwhile, Indian Railways said that 256 Shramik Special trains for migrants have been canceled by state govts since May 1, and named states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat as the main defaulters. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
Migrant families travel to their native place in an improvised tri-cycle cart, during the fifth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Beawar. (PTI Photo)
A CISF personnel checks the ID of a passenger at Kempegowda International airport after authorities eased restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Commuters wait for buses to return home, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Vendors sit on marked positions to maintain physical distancing in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak at a traditional market in Surabaya. (AP Photo)
Traffic congestion at NH-24 after Delhi police sealed Delhi-UP border, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)