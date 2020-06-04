In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 72

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nation's worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.