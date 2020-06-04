In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 72

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. India stood seventh among the nation's worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
- Thursday 4 Jun 2020
- updated: 3:09 pm IST
Agartala: Dark clouds loom in the sky, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
Migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh stand in a queue to board a bus for temporary shelter after staging a protest outside the District Collector's office seeking arrangements to return to their native places. (PTI Photo)
Relatives carry the body of a person for cremation who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. (Reuters Photo)
Inflatable pools and other items displayed along a road by vendors for selling during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
hepherds lead their flock of sheep on a city road, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Karad. (PTI Photo)
Migrant labourers and their families from Chhattisgarh sit during a protest held against the government and to demand their return to their native places outside the Deputy Commissioner Office. (AFP Photo)
Shopkeeper waits for customers at Kamala Nagar market during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)