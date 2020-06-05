In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 73

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise and saw a fresh high on Friday with 9,851 new cases and 260 deaths taking the country's tally beyond 2.26 lakh. The recovery rate is 48.27%. As the country opens up its economy, under Unlock 1.0, experts and industrialists say the extent of the damage from the lockdown is too extensive already. Meanwhile, empty roads start filling up with traffic again, people throng streets and Shramik trains continue to ferry migrants home, and witness the birth of babies. With quarantine norms in place however, families, relatives, big goodbye to their deceased loved one from a distance. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.