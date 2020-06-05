In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 73

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise and saw a fresh high on Friday with 9,851 new cases and 260 deaths taking the country's tally beyond 2.26 lakh. The recovery rate is 48.27%. As the country opens up its economy, under Unlock 1.0, experts and industrialists say the extent of the damage from the lockdown is too extensive already. Meanwhile, empty roads start filling up with traffic again, people throng streets and Shramik trains continue to ferry migrants home, and witness the birth of babies. With quarantine norms in place however, families, relatives, big goodbye to their deceased loved one from a distance. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
- Friday 5 Jun 2020
- updated: 4:57 pm IST
Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Reuters)
A street vendor poses as he arranges facemasks to sell on the roadside as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AFP)
Workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stand next to a stretcher with the body of person who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, before the cremation in a furnace at the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi. (AFP)
Workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stand next to cremation furnaces at the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in New Delhi. (AFP)
Married Hindu women pray after tying cotton threads around a Banyan tree on the occasion of "Vat Savitri festival" after some restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)
A transgender person collects free groceries kits distributed by a private organisation in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Resident monks of Bodh Gaya temple on their way to offer special prayers to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, in Bodh Gaya (PTI)
A horse stands on the Howrah Bridge as commuters drive past after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI)