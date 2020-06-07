In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 75

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 2,47,095 and the death toll climbed to 6,945 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As the number of cases steadily rises each day, data maintained by the John's Hopkins University reveals that India is now among the 5 worst-affected countries plagued by the coronavirus. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
- Sunday 7 Jun 2020
- updated: 3:08 pm IST
Workers carry out cleaning work at the V3S mall as it prepares to re-open amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in east Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People run for cover as it rains in New Delhi, Credit: PTI Photo
Women labourers work at a site under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on the outskirts of Ajmer. Credits: PTI Photo
Passengers arrive at Ranchi railway station from New Delhi via Rajdhani Express, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo
Restaurant workers sanitize their crockery ahead of its reopening, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo
A passerby walks past a garment shop at Daryaganj, after authorities eased restrictions, during the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo