In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 76

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.5 lakhs and the death toll climbed to 7,201 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts, fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures.
- Monday 8 Jun 2020
- updated: 3:06 pm IST
A security guard wearing a protective face shield is seen at the entrance of a mall ahead of its reopening during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Credit: Reuters Photo
People walk along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman rides a bicycle along the sea-facing promenade at Marine Drive, during the first phase of unlocking the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Women try to catch fish in a paddy field, at Kadamakkudi in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
family spends their time at Juhu Chowpatty during the fifth phase of COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees undergo thermal screening at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo