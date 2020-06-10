In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 78

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped over 2.77 lakhs and the death toll climbed to 7,750 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts, fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures:
Wednesday 10 Jun 2020
updated: 3:49 pm IST
PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Junior doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital, the nodal hospital for treating COVID-19 patients in Telangana, staged a protest after attendants of a deceased patient allegedly attacked junior doctors on duty.
A boy fills up bottles with water from a tank at a construction site as the temperature rises in New Delhi on June 10, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Children beat utensils to drive away a swarm of locusts, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Beawar, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Locusts arriving from neighbouring Pakistan are threatening livelihoods of local farmers and cattle herders in Rajasthan.
A farmer shows dead locusts at a farm after spraying of pesticides by an agriculture department team, on locust swarms, on the outskirts of Ajmer, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A Thai nun, wearing face shield and mask, waits to offer prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple that was re-opened after a gap of over 70 days, during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown in Bodh Gaya, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Butterflies sit on flowers at Krishnanagar in Nadia district of West Bengal, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Devotees maintain social distance while waiting in a queue at Sri Dwarkadheesh temple after it re-opened following the ease of lockdown restrictions, in Mathura, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Farm workers plant paddy saplings in a field in a village on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Rosy Pelicans at a pond at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)
JKPCC President GA Mir along with party workers raise slogans during a protest condemning the killing of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag district by terrorists, in Jammu, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)