In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 79

India till Thursday 8 am recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,996 cases and 357 fatalities taking the tally to well over over 2.86 lakh confirmed cases. Under lockdown 5.0, a bunch of restricts have been eased with religious places, malls, hotels throwing open their doors to the public amid strict social distancing and sanitary norms. While the number of active cases stands at 1,37,448, the COVID-19 curve in the nation continues to bulge. Let's take a look at what India looked like on the 79th day of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- Thursday 11 Jun 2020
- updated: 1:50 pm IST
A worker sprays disinfectant on a bus outside at a depot during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Children attempt to drive away a swarm of locusts flying over a field, in Prayagraj, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
A girl runs after a BMC worker (unseen) carrying out fumigation work as part of the preventive measures against malaria ahead of Monsoon season, at Mazgaon in Mumbai, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
An artiste arranges clay idols of Lord Jagannath at a workshop ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Krishnagar, Nadia, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Construction labourers stand along the roadside as they wait to be hired for daily wages after the government eased a nationwide lockdown on June 11, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
Residents, not maintaining social distancing norms, stand in a queue outside an office to pay electricity bills, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bikaner, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Vehicles stuck in a jam on Agra-Delhi highway in Mathura, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Traders and vendors in the wholesale vegetables and fruits market in Karond locality, during fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Bhopal, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Migrants check-out from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport after their arrival by a special flight, arranged by Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Labourers sort mangoes at the Krishi Upaj Fruit Market after ease of restrictions during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jabalpur, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo