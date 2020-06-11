In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 79

India till Thursday 8 am recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 9,996 cases and 357 fatalities taking the tally to well over over 2.86 lakh confirmed cases. Under lockdown 5.0, a bunch of restricts have been eased with religious places, malls, hotels throwing open their doors to the public amid strict social distancing and sanitary norms. While the number of active cases stands at 1,37,448, the COVID-19 curve in the nation continues to bulge. Let's take a look at what India looked like on the 79th day of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.