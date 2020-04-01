In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 8

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. As more cases come in, a surge of migrant workers across the country rush to reach home. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
People stand on the lines drawn to maintain safe distance as they wait to receive free food being distributed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Chennai. (REUTERS Photo)
People squat barefoot as a punishment for breaking a lockdown imposed to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chennai. (REUTERS Photo)
Many vendors on the streets on Bengaluru slowly running out of business due to the 21-day lockdown. (DH Photo)
At Khargat Colony, Babulnath in Maharashtra, birds manifest on the streets (DH Photo)
A volunteer distribute tea among the needy during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Devotees offer prayers while carrying 'Saakh', representing goddess Durga, on the occasion of Ashtami, during the nationwide lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Police personnel make a ‘rangoli’ on a road to create awareness against the coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain its spread, in Chikmagalur. (PTI Photo)
Homeless people take shelter on a pavement during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
A mother holds her 8-month boy after completing 14-days of quarantine at a hotel during government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outskirts of Srinagar. (AFP Photo)
Labourers fish in a pond during government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus outskirts of Srinagar. (AFP Photo)
Volunteers distribute food among the needy during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, near Jama Masjid in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Homeless people relax in a subway near Nizamuddin Mosque during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Media personnel maintain social distance as they interview, using modified mics, health workers sanitising an area near Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi. (PTI Photo)