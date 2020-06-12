In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 80

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases rose over 2.97 lakh and the death toll topped 8,400. India surpassed the UK to become the fourth most COVID-19 nation in the world. Much of India's lockdown has ended -- like in several other countries such as Mexico, Pakistan, Iran, Russia -- despite the surge in cases as leaders try to balance the economic devastation with the onslaught of the virus. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures:
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
- Friday 12 Jun 2020
- updated: 3:09 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a graffiti, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. Credits: Reuters Photo
Migrant workers and families wait on the roadside to get transferred to a railway station before boarding special trains to Bihar and Jharkhand. Credits: AFP Photo
A firefighter (C) sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in a containment zone in Chennai. Credits: AFP Photo
A medic collects samples from a policeman for COVID-19 swab tests at Civil Hospital, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Amritsar. Credits: PTI Photo
People sit next to circles marked on the floor to maintain social distancing at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of river Ganges as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Haridwar. Credits: AFP Photo
Hindu devotees attend evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Credits: AFP Photo
A flock of geese walk on a deserted road, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati. Credits: PTI Photo
A couple wearing protective masks take part in traditional rituals during their marriage ceremony, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo
Office-goers cross the Dundahera-Kapashera border near Udyog Vihar as they head to their workplaces, in Gurugram. Credits: PTI Photo