In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 81

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases rose over 3 lakh and the death toll topped 8,800. The national-level coronavirus data masks unique state-specific epidemic trends that would require the Centre’s broad COVID-19 management strategies to be finely tailored to the needs of specific states, experts have advised. Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures:
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
- Saturday 13 Jun 2020
- updated: 2:31 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
A young Muslim boy offers Friday prayers at Fathepuri Masjid after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo
foreigner next to a dog offers prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple after it reopened today, during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. Credits: PTI Photo
An ambulance rides past the idol of Lord Shiva at Punjabi Bagh cremation ground, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Credits: AFP Photo
Cadets of Technical Entry Scheme (TES-35) from Cadets Training Wing (CTW) of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) wearing facemasks march during the passing-out parade at Carriappa Drill Square. Credits: Reuters Photo
A milk vendor wearing a protective face mask rides his bicycle during heavy rain, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. Credits: Reuters Photo
Muslim devotees perform ablution before Friday prayers at Fatehpuri Masjid. Credits: AFP Photo
A cleaning staff member carries dustbins filled with medical waste from COVID-19 patients into a trash bin at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. Credits: AFP Photo
Health workers wearing protective suits carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus infection for cremation at a crematorium, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo