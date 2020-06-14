In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 82

The nationwide count of COVID-19 cases rose over 3.21 lakh and the death toll topped 9,000. Globally, more than 77 lakh people have tested positive for the virus ever since its emergence in China last December and over 4.25 lakh have died. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.
- Sunday 14 Jun 2020
- updated: 4:36 pm IST
Police personnel control fishermen and people to respect social distancing norms at Kasimedu fish market, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai Sunday, June 14, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Healthcare workers wait to take off their personal protective equipment (PPE) after the end of a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum in Mumbai, India June 14, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
A man belonging to Christian community offers prayers from his car during 'Prayers on Wheels', a Sunday holy communion held at the premises of AG Bethel Church, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore. Credit/AFP
A vegetable vendor pushes his handcart past healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) after a check up for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum in Mumbai, India, June 14, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
A mirage appears on Rajpath as mercury soars in the national capital, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 14,2020. Credit/PTI Photo
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Devotees offer prayers at a church after authorities permitted the opening of religious places, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo