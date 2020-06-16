In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 83

India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways to check the pandemic. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.
A vendor sells masks on a street during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. Credits: PTI Photo
Women walk early in the morning along a road on the outskirts of Amritsar. Credits: AFP Photo
A hotel staff (L) checks the body temperature of a security personnel at Surya Hotel in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo
A vendor sells watermelons at APMC fruit market, during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. Credits: PTI Photo
People wait to get registered for the COVID-19 test at DRR Municipal Indoor Stadium. Credits: PTI Photo
i: A woman walks under an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching heat, in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo
official collects a swab sample from a woman to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19. Credits: PTI Photo
A health worker collects a blood sample of a sanitation worker during a free health checkup at a makeshift camp. Credits: PTI Photo