In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 83

India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities. India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss ways to check the pandemic. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.