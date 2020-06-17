In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 84

10,974 new COVID-19 cases and 2,003 deaths take India's tally to 3,65 lakh and death toll to nearly 12,225 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories to discuss ways to check the pandemic as a phased lockdown exit continues across the country. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.