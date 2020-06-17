In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 84

10,974 new COVID-19 cases and 2,003 deaths take India's tally to 3,65 lakh and death toll to nearly 12,225 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories to discuss ways to check the pandemic as a phased lockdown exit continues across the country. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.
A man rides a horsecart while wearing a handkerchief to cover his face on a hot day after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar. Credits: AFP Photo
Police personnel practice yoga during the preparations ahead of International Yoga Day at police line parade ground, amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo
Migrants from Bihar carry their luggage as they arrive to board a Shramik train at Chennai Central Railway Station, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo
A labourer works in a brick kiln, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo
Relatives perform last rites of a family member, who died of COVID-19, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. Credits: PTI Photo
Security personnel stand guard outside Chinese embassy, following protests across the country against China after 20 Indian army personnel were martyred in Ladakh, amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo