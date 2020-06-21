In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 88

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed 13,000 and the number of positive cases touched 4.11 lakh on Sunday. The country saw the highest spike of 15,413 cases in a single day and 306 more deaths. It is the tenth consecutive day that the country has registered over 10,000 cases. The country reported 2,04,513 infections in June with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh registering the highest rise in COVID-19 cases. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.
Municipal workers and family members wearing protective suits pay their last respects during the cremation of a person who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium. Credits: PTI Photo
Police use a drone to monitor activity and announce awareness messages after authorities imposed 12 days intensified lockdown. Credits: PTI Photo
A rickshaw puller waits for customers near closed shops after implementation of a complete lockdown on weekends and public holidays by the state government due to rising COVID-19 cases, in Amritsar. Credits: PTI Photo
Workers repair their vehicle after a breakdown on a deserted road after the authorities imposed a 12-day total lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai. Credits: PTI Photo
A man sits outside closed shops at Burma Bazar after the government decided to aggressively impose another total lockdown, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai. Credits: PTI Photo
Health workers wearing protective suits conduct door-to-door thermal screening at Tanaji Nagar area to detect COVID-19 positive cases, at Malad in Mumbai. Credits: PTI Photo