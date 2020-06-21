In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 88

India's COVID-19 death toll crossed 13,000 and the number of positive cases touched 4.11 lakh on Sunday. The country saw the highest spike of 15,413 cases in a single day and 306 more deaths. It is the tenth consecutive day that the country has registered over 10,000 cases. The country reported 2,04,513 infections in June with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh registering the highest rise in COVID-19 cases. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.