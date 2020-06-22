In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 89

India's COVID-19 death toll touched 13,699 and the number of positive cases crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country. The nation recorded 14,821 cases and 445 more deaths in a single day. It was the eleventh consecutive day that the country has registered over 10,000 cases. However, there has been a steady improvement in the recovery rate with around 55.77 per cent of the COVID-10 patients being declared virus-free. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.
A medical worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit waits for the next person to get tested at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Credits: Reuters Photo
Security personnel stand guard following intelligence inputs about a possible terror threat in Delhi, at the premises of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra. Credits: PTI Photo
Corporation workers take a pledge to fight against COVID-19, in the heritage town of Mamallapuram. Credits: PTI Photo
Demonstrators burn products made in China and a defaced poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against China, in New Delhi. Credits: Reuters Photo
A medical worker gets ready to collect a sample from a man at a school turned into a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Credits: PTI Photo