In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 89

India's COVID-19 death toll touched 13,699 and the number of positive cases crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday amid renewed concerns over the rapid rise in new infections in the country. The nation recorded 14,821 cases and 445 more deaths in a single day. It was the eleventh consecutive day that the country has registered over 10,000 cases. However, there has been a steady improvement in the recovery rate with around 55.77 per cent of the COVID-10 patients being declared virus-free. As the coronavirus-induced lockdown eases in the nation, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown.