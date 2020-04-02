In Pictures: India under lockdown, Day 9

On March 24, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. India follows several countries in its measures to curb the pandemic. The nation's tally has crossed 2000. Meanwhile, states are employing more stringent measures to ensure people do not flout the PM's directives. Here's how the country observed the lockdown.
Medical staff wearing protective gear walk inside a disinfecting tunnel before entering a hospital. (AFP)
Guwahati: A worker sprays disinfectants on a road to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
New Delhi: A migrant worker washes in a closed market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP)
A migrant worker takes a nap at a street near closed shops at Chandni Chowk market, Delhi. (AFP)
Patna: Workers clean railway coaches to be used as isolation wards for COVID 19 patients. (PTI)
Health workers carry a man suspected of coronavirus to shift him to a hospital at Shahu Nagar in Dharavi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Devotees outside closed Jhandewalan Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
Bengaluru: A labourer takes a nap in front of closed shops during a nationwide lockdown imposed in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Bhiwandi, Mumbai: A migrant worker, who works in textile looms, speaks on his phone outside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)
Bhiwandi, Mumbai: A migrant worker, who works in a textile loom, rests inside a loom after it was shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)
A police worker stitches facemasks for police personnel during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. (AFP)
Thane: A man feeds stray dogs during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
Chennai: A police officer wearing a helmet and holding shields depicting coronavirus walks in a market area to advice people to maintain safe distance. (Reuters)
This combination of pictures taken and created on April 2, 2020, shows items left on circles marked on the ground, to maintain social distancing, by people reserving their turn at a free food distribution centre in New Delhi. (AFP)
Chennai: Workers make face masks to be distributed among the members of police inside a senior police officer's building during a 21-day nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)
New Delhi: People walk past parked trucks during a nationwide lockdown. (PTI)