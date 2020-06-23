In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 90

With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities. The country has witnessed a spike of 2,49,680 infections from June 1 till date, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributing to almost 70 per cent of total cases. In other news, the iconic Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced today amid tight shutdown in the coastal town and muted fanfare. As the nation crawls back to normalcy with the easing of a number of restrictions, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures: