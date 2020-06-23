In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 90

With 14,933 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,40,215 on Tuesday while the death toll rose to 14,011 with 312 new fatalities. The country has witnessed a spike of 2,49,680 infections from June 1 till date, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh contributing to almost 70 per cent of total cases. In other news, the iconic Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced today amid tight shutdown in the coastal town and muted fanfare. As the nation crawls back to normalcy with the easing of a number of restrictions, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
A road side vendor sells face mask at Kalasipalya area, as Karnataka government announced a 14-day lockdown after several clusters of coronavirus infections were found in the area, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Priests and devotees take part in the 'pahandi' rituals of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The Rath Yatra is being organised in a restricted manner this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit/PTI Photo
A Hindu devotee, with her face covered by a scarf, prays upon seeing a "Rath" or a chariot inside the premises of a temple during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ahmedabad. Credit/Reuters Photo
A Hindu devotee, wearing a protective face mask, carries idols of Hindu Lord Jagannath, his sister Subadhra and brother Balabhadra, as he arrives to attend the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession. Credit/Reuters Photo
A devotee prays at the ISKCON temple on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festiva, in Kolkata, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The grand Rath Yatra festival procession is not organised this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Credit/PTI Photo
A dentist (C) and his assistant wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, attend a patient at a private dental care clinic, in Bengaluru on June 23, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
Hindu devotees dance outside Lord Jagannath Temple as the annual Rath Yatra procession was cancelled amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on June 23, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo
A medic wearing a PPE collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo
Priests and devotees perform 'Pahandi' rituals of Lord Jagannath during the Rath Yatra festival, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Puri, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo