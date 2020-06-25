In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 91

India on Thursday touched a new record by registering 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in a single day. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. To put things in perspective, India added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month since June 1. As the country tries to move closer to normalcy by easing the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner, the curve is far from flattening. Let's take a look at what the country looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
A worker sprays disinfectant at the entrance of Sadar Patrappa road as Karnataka government announced the locality under lockdown after several clusters of coronavirus infections were found in the area, in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Students sit maintaining social distancing norms as they wait to appear in SSLC examinations at a centre in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A view of a wholesale vegetables market, during Unlock 1 process of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Jalandhar, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Deputy Superintendent of Police probationers of 144th batch march past during their passing out parade at 4th APBn Kahilipara in Guwahati, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Supporters of Congress party wearing protective gear attend a protest demanding better treatment for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other patients in the state government-run hospitals in Kolkata, India. (Reuters Photo)
Two men try to cover themselves as they cross a road amid monsoon rains, during Unlock 1 process of the COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Rows of disposable beds made out of cardboard are seen at the campus of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, a spiritual organization, where a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) care centre has been constructed for the patients in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
Students wearing face masks appear for SSLC examinations at a centre in Bengaluru, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A group of women sit near a wall mural painted to thank frontline workers fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Mumbai on June 25, 2020. (AFP Photo)
Employees wade through the floodwater following heavy monsoon rainfall inside All India Radio office, in Dibrugarh, Thursday, June 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)