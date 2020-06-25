In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 91

India on Thursday touched a new record by registering 16,922 cases and 418 deaths in a single day. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. To put things in perspective, India added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month since June 1. As the country tries to move closer to normalcy by easing the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner, the curve is far from flattening. Let's take a look at what the country looks like under lockdown, in pictures: