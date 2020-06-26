In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 92

As coronavirus cases continue to swell in the nation, India's single-day tally went over 17,000 for the first time with the nation recording 17,296 fresh cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. While 2,15,446 samples were tested on Thursday, 77,76,228 samples have been tested to date. As the country tries to move closer to normalcy by easing the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner, the curve is far from flattening. Let's take a look at what the country looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
Volunteers wearing protective suits conduct door-to-door thermal screening of the residents of Appa Pada area in the wake of coronavirus. Credits: PTI Photo
A worker unloads a sack of onions from a truck at Azadpur wholesale vegetable market after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19. Credits: PTI Photo
Migrants wave from the window of a special train as they depart to reach their native places in Chhattisgarh, during the fifth phase of ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Ajmer. Credits: PTI Photo
A health worker walks past a swab collecting booth at a COVID-19 test centre, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. Credits: PTI Photo
Vehicles stuck in a massive traffic jam after the authorities announced complete lockdown for 14-days starting from June 28 due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Credits: PTI Photo
unicipal workers and family members wearing protective suits cremate the body of a person who died of COVID-19 at a crematorium, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown Credits: PTI Photo