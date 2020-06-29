In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 95

India's Covid-19 tally continues its upward trend, as the country nears 5.5 lakh cases. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. With PM Modi asking the nation to be 'even more careful' during the unlock phase, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
A staff of a hair salon sanitises an area as they prepare to open following relaxations of lockdown norms amidst Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. AFP
Hair-dressers wearing protective face shields and gloves attend to customers at a salon that was opened after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. PTI
Security personnel stop a commuter during a total lockdown imposed by the Assam Government to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Guwahati. PTI
Great white pelicans fly inside their enclosure at the closed Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19, in Ahmedabad. AFP
People gather to collect drinking water from a tanker at Vivekanand Camp, without following social-distancing guidelines, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. PTI
A policewoman locks a barricade, during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Chennai. PTI
ASHA workers Alka (L) and Meenkashi, walk along a street during a door-to-door survey to check on residents after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Bahadarpur in Meerut. AFP