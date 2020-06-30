In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 96

India's Covid-19 tally continues its upward trend, as the country crosses 5.6 lakh cases. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. With PM Modi asking the nation to be 'even more careful' during the unlock phase, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
The usually busy GS Road wears a deserted during total lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Guwahati. PTI
Traffic jam on Western Express Highway at Jogeshwari, during unlock 1.0, in Mumbai. PTI
A policeman raises his baton at a commuter during checking amid Covid-19 lockdown, at Byculla in Mumbai. AFP
A medical staff (L) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks to collects a rapid antigen test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing centre, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against Covid-19. AFP
A Hindu priest holds a plate after performing evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against Covid-19 in Uttarakhand. AFP