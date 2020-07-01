In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 97

India's Covid-19 tally continues its upward trend, as the country crosses 5.85 lakh cases. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. PM Narendra Modi asked the nation to be 'even more careful' during Unlock 2.0. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
Dr. Manjusha Pandav, a general physician practitioner, rides a bicycle to reach her clinic amid Covid-19 crisis (PTI Photo)
People take a walk at Rabindra Sarovar Lake in a park after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 (AFP Photo)
Healthcare workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are showered with flower petals by the residents to show gratitude towards the frontline workers fighting Covid-19 in Kolkata (Reuters Photo)
Medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walk through a lane as they conduct a door-to-door medical screening inside the Dharavi slums to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 (AFP Photo)
Hindu priests wait for devotees at Kalighat temple following the opening of places of worship after authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19 in Kolkata. (AFP Photo)
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a resident during a medical campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a slum area in Mumbai (Reuters Photo)