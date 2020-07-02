In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 98

India's Covid-19 tally continues its upward trend, as the country crosses 6 lakh cases. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. PM Narendra Modi asked the nation to be 'even more careful' during Unlock 2.0. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
ig traffic jam at Western Express Highway due to checking by police, during Unlock 2.0, at Kandivali in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)
An aerial view of Appa Pada and Malad East areas during Unlock-2, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Connaught Place wears a deserted look during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Devotees visit Shanti Stupa, at Leh in Ladakh, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A worker arranges machines at a hospital recently set up for Covid-19 patients in Mumbai on July 2, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Vendors wait for customers at a vegetable market in Hyderabad on July 2, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia comes out of the Raj Bhavan after attending a swearing-in ceremony for the Cabinet expansion of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar sips coconut water while taking a round after unveiling an 'urban forest', developed by CAG of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Customers, adhering to social distancing norms, wait for their orders at Indian Coffee House after it reopened today, during Unlock 2.0, in Kolkata, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)