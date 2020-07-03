In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 99

India's Covid-19 tally continues to rise, as the country crosses 6.2 lakh cases. Wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state. PM Narendra Modi asked the nation to be 'even more careful' during Unlock 2.0. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
- Friday 3 Jul 2020
- updated: 6:28 pm IST
Rural Development Minister SP Velumani checks beds, installed inside Codissia Trade Center, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, during an intensified lockdown, in Coimbatore. PTI
Police personnel stop commuters for flouting social distancing norms while riding a two-wheeler after the authorities imposed strict lockdown following the rise in Covid-19 cases, in Thane. PTI
A worker sprays disinfectant inside Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court after an official found positive with coronavirus, in Lucknow. PTI
A waiter wearing a protective face mask serves a customer inside the Indian Coffee House after it was re-opened, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Kolkata. Reuters
A fitness enthusiast runs along the backwaters of Pattinapakkam beach during an intensified lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Chennai. PTI
An animal keeper feeds an elephant calf, rescued from Rani Reserve Forest, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, at Assam Zoo in Guwhati. PTI
Assam Police distributes food among the needy people during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Guwahati. PTI