In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 4

On Saturday, India entered its 102nd day of lockdown by hitting record high of 22,771 cases in the last 24 hours. With over 6.5 lakh cases under its name, India inches closer to the third position on the worst-affected countries' list, trailing behind Russia which has registered close to 6.75 lakh cases so far. As the lockdown restrictions gradually ease in several parts of the country, some states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra have reimposed strict lockdowns in the face of rising cases. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.
A security personnel stands guard during the strict lockdown imposed by the Assam government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, in Nagaon district, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
CISF jawans deployed at Jharia coalfield during coal strike against the privatization of coal mines, in Dhanbad, Saturday, Credit: PTI Photo
A health worker collects a sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, during Unlock 2.0, in Kolkata, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo
Shankar Kurhade wears his mask made out of gold as he poses for a photo amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Pune, India. He claims the mask weighs 50 grams and costs around Rs 3 lakh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sahibganj: Kins mourn near the mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Oraon, during his funeral, in Sahibganj district, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
New Delhi: A health worker collects samples for Covid-19 test at a centre, in New Delhi, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo