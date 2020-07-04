In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 4

On Saturday, India entered its 102nd day of lockdown by hitting record high of 22,771 cases in the last 24 hours. With over 6.5 lakh cases under its name, India inches closer to the third position on the worst-affected countries' list, trailing behind Russia which has registered close to 6.75 lakh cases so far. As the lockdown restrictions gradually ease in several parts of the country, some states like Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra have reimposed strict lockdowns in the face of rising cases. Let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures.