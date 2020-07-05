In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 5

On its 103th day of lockdown, India witnessed its highest single-day spike with over 24,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and 600 deaths. The country which, at present, has close to 6.74 lakh cases and over 19, 200 deaths, is in a race with Russia to take the unenviable third worst-affected nation's spot. Lockdown restrictions are being gradually eased in many parts of the country but some states have reimposed their own versions of the lockdown to keep a check on the swelling Covid-19 cases. With the flattening of the curve still looking like a distant sight, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
Health workers wearing PPE arrive for COVID-19 medical checkup at a containment zone, during heavy rain, at Malad in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Shops are closed at Chowk Bazaar during the lockdown imposed by the state government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Tezpur, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Youngsters ride bicycles at Vijay Chowk as monsoon clouds hover in the sky, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Monks play with boys on the roof of a building as an airplane prepares to land at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata during Unlock 2.0, in Kolkata, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
People stand on a promenade as waves hit the coast during monsoon rains in Mumbai on July 5, 2020. Credit" AFP Photo
Devotees offer prayers along the banks of Ganga river on 'Guru Purnima' festival, during Unlock 2.0, in Prayagraj, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Mahant Divya Giri sanitises a shivling inside a temple ahead of the holy month of 'sawan', in Lucknow, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
A nurse, who was posted in Covid-19 duty and exposed to the virus, being welcomed by relatives and neighbours as she returns home on completion of her treatment, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees and workers dismantle chariots after completion of Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
A domestic passenger flight lands at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Internation Airport as authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Kolkata on July 5, 2020.
A relative in personal protective equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India July 5, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Services personnel ready to provide care at the Sardar Patel Covid Care facility prepared by DRDO at the Defence Accounts office near IGI Airport in New Delhi, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees perform rituals on the final day of the Shakhambari Devi festival, at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo