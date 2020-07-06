In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 6

In the last 24 hours, India has reported a spike of 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 425 deaths. The country which, at present, is nearing 7 lakh cases and over 19,500 deaths, has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation. Lockdown restrictions are being gradually eased in many parts of the country but some states have reimposed their own versions of the lockdown to keep a check on the swelling Covid-19 cases. With the flattening of the curve still looking like a distant sight, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
- Monday 6 Jul 2020
- updated: 4:13 pm IST
Drivers take rest near their lorries along a road during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. Credit: PTI
A security personnel stands guard at the entrance of the 16th century Mughal monument Humayun's Tomb, after it was reopened for visitors which was closed since mid-March. Credit: AFP
A milkman provides milk to customers through a pipe to help maintain social distance, amid coronavirus pandemic in Bikaner. Credit: PTI
Students display placards to create awareness among the masses to follow procedures for controlling the spread of novel coronavirus, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI
A boy bathes along a road during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. Credit: PTI
An aerial view of deserted Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. Credit: PTI
Workers clean an artifical water channel at the 16th century Mughal monument Humayun's Tomb, after it was reopened for visitors which was closed since mid-March as part of measures to try and combat the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi.Credit: AFP
Air passengers wearing protective suits walk out of the arrival lounge of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after the authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 in Kolkata. (AFP)
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of residents of a slum area using an electronic thermometer during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters
Suspected coronavirus patients arrive at a government hospital for tests during Unlock 2, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI