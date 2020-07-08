In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 8

India's tally has crossed 7 lakh-mark and the death toll has surpassed 20,000. According to WHO report , India has one of the lowest cases per million population. The nation has reported a spike of 22,752 new Covid-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has overtaken Russia to occupy the third position on the worst-affected countries' list. Recovery rate crosses 61%. Recoveries exceed active cases by more than 1.8 lakh. Government soon to announce SoPs for resumption of film production, to accelerate the restart of film-making. As the nations strives to flatten the curve and lift the economy, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures: