In Pictures: India Under Lockdown - July 8

India's tally has crossed 7 lakh-mark and the death toll has surpassed 20,000. According to WHO report , India has one of the lowest cases per million population. The nation has reported a spike of 22,752 new Covid-19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has overtaken Russia to occupy the third position on the worst-affected countries' list. Recovery rate crosses 61%. Recoveries exceed active cases by more than 1.8 lakh. Government soon to announce SoPs for resumption of film production, to accelerate the restart of film-making. As the nations strives to flatten the curve and lift the economy, let's take a look at what India looks like under lockdown, in pictures:
Workers take a break to eat lunch under a bridge while clearing debris from a road drainage in New Delhi on July 8, 2020. (Photo by AFP)
Members of the Kalaburgi National Student Federation protested at the district office on Wednesday to urgently address the educational problems faced by the state's student community and to meet various educational demands. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth HG
Police personnel stand guard in front of Uttar Pradesh Bhawan as Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists stage a protest against the UP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
India on July 6 became the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, as a group of scientists said there was now overwhelming evidence that the disease can be airborne -- and for far longer than originally thought. (Photo by AFP)
Members of transgender community take part in an awareness rally on COVID-19 coronavirus at a residential area after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on July 8, 2020. - India on July 6 became the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, as a group of scientists said there was now overwhelming evidence that the disease can be airborne -- and for far longer than originally thought. (Photo byAFP)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the annual day programme of 'Safe Drive Save Life' initiative, in Kolkata, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Acharya Dharmendra Dev arrives to present himself at a special court in connection with Babri Masjid demolition case, in Lucknow, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
A security personnel stands guard at the Qutub Minar archaeological complex after it was reopened for visitors, which was closed as part of measures to try and combat the spread of the Covid-19, in New Delhi on July 8, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
sanitiser is seen on a stand inside the CWG COVID-19 care centre, during Unlock 2.0, near Akshardham in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Beds are lined at a temporary COVID-19 care centre for the treatment of infected patients, at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)