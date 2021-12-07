In poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Modi woos Gorakhpur with development projects worth Rs 9,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated development projects in Gorakhpur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 9,600 crore.

Inaugurating key projects in Gorakhpur. https://t.co/kvBTptbDd2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

The projects include the newly built fertilizer plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL), AIIMS building and ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre.

