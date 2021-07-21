In touch with Congress high command over party issues: Sachin Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said he is in touch with the Congress high command over party issues raised by him and hoped that required steps will be the top leadership.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year. After a month-long crisis, the Congress high command had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by them.

“In depth discussions were held on the issues which were raised in the context of Rajasthan. The AICC is taking steps for the betterment of the government and party organisation. We are in touch with the high command and I believe that the AICC is going to take necessary steps required to be taken,” he told reporters.

He said it is a collective responsibility of party leaders to ensure that the Congress retains power and suggestions in this regard were given by him.

“The workers who have given so much to the party should get political reward in proportion to their efforts. It is not about any post or position. We want to expand the Congress family...new people should be associated,” he said.