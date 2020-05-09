In tweaked policy, pre-discharge test only for severe COVID-19 cases

The Centre has tweaked the discharge policy for COVID-19 patients where only those with severe illness or compromised immunity will undergo RT-PCR tests before they are allowed to leave the hospital.

Patients with very mild, mild, pre-symptomatic or moderate illness need not undergo any tests before being discharged from COVID-19 care facilities.

The revised discharge guidelines are a departure from the earlier policy that required a laboratory-confirmed patient to undergo a test after 14 days of hospitalisation and a repeat test within 24 hours — with both results negative — before being discharged from the healthcare facility.

“Mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days,” the revised guidelines said. “There will be no need for testing prior to discharge,” they said. The patient will be advised to follow home isolation for a further seven days.

The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the three-tier COVID-19 facilities and categorisation of patients based on clinical severity — mild, moderate, severe.

The policy states that if a patient develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty again after being discharged, he will contact the COVID-19 care centre or state helpline or 1075.

Such a patient’s health will again be followed up through tele-conference on the 14th day. Patients clinically classified as moderate will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

“If fever resolves within three days and patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next four days (without oxygen support), such a patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case there is no fever without anti-fever drugs, no breathlessness and no need for oxygen,” the policy said.

“There will again be no need for testing prior to discharge, and home isolation for seven days is suggested with close monitoring of health,” the policy said.

Even for Covid-19 patients classified as clinically severe and those who are immunocompromised, the discharge criteria will be a single negative test and not two in addition to clinical recovery. Immunocompromised patients include those with HIV, transplant recipients and patients with malignancy.



